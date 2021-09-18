Clement O. Stapleton, also known as Menty, died Aug. 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Grant; and mother, Marion Stapleton; his sisters, Celyna-Lalena Caines, Rosalind Stapleton-Leader, Violet Stapleton-McCall; and nephews, John Caines and Lesroy Huggins.
He was survived by his brothers, Roosevelt, Roy, Alfred, Nathaniel and George Stapleton; sisters, Ellen and Doreen Stapleton, Mary Stapleton-Fox; nieces, Ida, Dorsella, Veronica, Patsy Caines, Sherille Nisbett, Sherry, Shenetta, Shakeba, Kishma, and Shanika Stapleton, LaVida Lima, Gwenneth McCall, Sarah Stapleton-Maddicks, Bernadette Gonsalves, Carmen Huggins-Folkes, Glenda Moses and Noreen Gabriel; nephews, Clinton, Alfred Jr., Sean, Glenford and Sheldon Stapleton, Melwyn, Myron and Marlon Fox, Ulric, Norval, Sean McCall, Ramon Lima, Winston Caines, Jamey Mills and David Stapleton, Alford, Elvis Stapleton, Samuel and Dalma Moses Jr., Anthony Allen; sisters-in-law, Gizelle, Brenda and Deloris Stapleton; brother-in-law, Dalma Moses Sr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Samantha Garfield, Isah, Ishani, Isemilla Shemyra, Lucien, Louvina Maddicks, Lesroy Jr., Martin Huggins, Erika Ashleigh Roebuck, Joy and Joseph Allen, Samalon, Ahnejah, Malachi Moses, Lavida, Elsie Querrard, Makesha, Tyresha, Tasheem Stapleton, Dante, Bianca, Daliqua, Taliqua, Shadi Moses, Serene Stapleton-Frett, Alford Jr., Kevin, Dennis Sr., Kevin Sr., Serenity, Montreal, Aaron, Azariah, Ureen, Arleen Stapleton, Akyle, Alonzo Moses; great-great-nieces and nephews, Samaurah, Reumoi Forbes, Akin Garfield Jr., Mariah Carty, Jahleah Greenaway, Sinai Crenshaw, Onye Chinnery, Kaiden and Liala'h Maddicks, Kion Bartlett, GeQuan, Genese Aubain, Anai Frett, Kevin Jr., Ayden, Akyla, Alayna, Ketamine, Adrionna, Adrionna, Dennis Jr., Kamiah, Zeriah, Landon, Carter, Amani, Xamora Stapleton, Isaiha, Joshwa, Jazmine Huggins
The viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with services following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.