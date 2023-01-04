Family and friends are advised of the passing of Clifford E. Callwood on Dec. 15, 2022, on the island of St. Croix, at the age of 94.
Clifford was born in Cane Garden Bay, Tortola, BVI, on Oct. 14, 1928, and was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Callwood and Mary E. Davis-Callwood; sisters, Goldie Callwood, Chrystalia Blyden, Olive Smith, and Eethlyn DeWindt; wives, Pearl A. Callwood, Floria M. Callwood, Judith O Sewer-Callwood, and Dorothy Callwood.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Frederick-Callwood, a brother, Tony St. Thomas; nieces, Lenore F. Ottley, Janet Hansby, Mary Vanterpool, Elvia Merryman, Eleanor Smith, and JulieAnn DeWindt; nephews, Wilbert Smith, Crideton Smith, Teddy Smith, Marvin Smith, Dave Smith, Glen Blyden, Terrence Hansby, Cecil, Melvin and Raymond DeWindt, Lemuel Callwood and Elred Callwood; daughters, Agnes M. Callwood, Gail E. Callwood Hill, and Edna M. Joseph; sons, Clifford B. Callwood, Edgar L. Callwood, Loring A. Callwood, and Leon A. Callwood; daughters-in-law, Josette J. Illis, Angela V. Callwood, Natalie R. Callwood, Robyn M. Callwood, and Nancy E. Callwood (deceased); sons-in-law, Arthur A. Joseph Sr., and Evans V. Hill (deceased); grandchildren, Clifford J. Callwood, Marlon J. Callwood, Dayle A. Hill, Deidra E. Hill, Elijah L. Callwood, Floria O. Callwood, Ashley Joseph, Danyel Joseph, Ariel Joseph, Arthur A. Joseph Jr., D’ondre T. Callwood, Yanik A. Callwood, Imon T. Callwood, Gabrielle O. Callwood, Brielle K. Callwood, and Ava D. Callwood; great-great grandchildren, Josiah C. Callwood, Joshua Frederick, Ahsharah Frederick, and Gabriella Frederick; stepchildren, LeslieAnn Frederick-Mokogwu, Dawn Penn, Tahlia Frederick-Ottley, and Keno Allen; step-grandchildren, Tyrik Turnbull, Tyler Jackson, Tyashté Jackson, and Danielle Penn; step sons-in-law, Alexander Mokogwu, Dwayne Penn, and Daven Ottley; sisters-in-law, Monica Baptiste, Thresea Peters–Frederick, and Cynthia Kalicharan; brothers-in-law, Victor Peters and Selwyn Baptiste; special friends, Percy Taylor, Joyce Brady, David Rawlins, Veronica Rawlins, Betty Wilson and Chancelle Marsh.
Other friends and families too numerous to mention, and related to: the Blyden, Brathwaite, Callwood, Chinnery, Davis, Dawson, DeWindt, Donovan, Frazer, Hansby, Hill, Hodge, Howard, Industrious, Jennings, Jurgen, Penn, Rhymer, Ritter, Rivers, Robles, Smith, Tyson, and Vanterpool families.
Pallbearers: Clifford B. Callwood, Edgar L. Callwood, Leon A. Callwood, Cecil DeWindt, Melvin DeWindt, and Raymond DeWindt. Honorary Pallbearers: Loring A. Callwood, Clifford J. Callwood, Marlon J. Callwood, Dayle A. Hill, Elijah L. Callwood, and Arthur A. Joseph Sr.
The first viewing will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers, 3192 Altona, and Welgunst in St. Thomas.
The second viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home, Road Town, Tortola, BVI, with service immediately following. Interment will be in Cane Garden Bay Cemetery, Cane Garden Bay, Tortola, BVI.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
