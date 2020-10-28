Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Clifford Samuel, better known as Sandy,
on Oct. 13, 2020, in St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Samuel Sr.
Clifford Samuel was survived by his mother, Italis Samuel, loving wife, Cheryl Samuel; five children, Clifford Samuel, David Samuel, Andrew Samuel, Tinacyre Samuel and Quinton Samuel; grandchildren, Kerah Samuel, Dalan Samuel and Caylie Samuel; adopted mother, Maize Patrick; brother, Floyd Samuel; sister, Wendy Samuel; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jerome Joseph, Steve Joseph, Devon Joseph, Debbie Joseph, Connie Joseph, Elaine Joseph and Dawn Samuel; aunts, Lydia Samuel, Daisy Henry and Iola Thomas; cousins, Carolyn Samuel, Mervin Samuel, Izmir Samuel, Carol Douglas, Anna Douglas, Monique Samuel, Bruce Leanard, Alexis Bernard, Trevor Bernard, Daryl Barnard, Tremesha Samuel, Cerone Samuel, Andre Samuel, Antione Samuel, Lionel Benjamin, Laverne Benjamin, Jose Lima, Julio Hodge, Glen Maduro, Gregg Maduro, Gary, Madurro, Gail Johnson, Cedar Samuel, Keziah Samuel, Izmir Samuel Jr., Cerone Jr., Samuel, Kendrick Samuel and Syntychia Samuel; nieces and nephews, Kim Samuel, Camile Samuel, Denzile Samuel and Nicola Samuel; close friends, Harold Melanson (Mel), Martin Myer, and James Simon (Sly J), Seck Brown, Marcy, Tindale, Tony (Dive Antigua -- A&F Sails in Dockyard), Rusty, Theodore Francis, Mitch, Anthony Richards (Barbados), Bage (his mentor -- from Parham, deceased) and Tony Smith; his friends at Independent Boat Yard and in St. Thomas, and more family and friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing for the late Clifford “Sandy” Samuel will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Celestial Chapel, Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Service and burial will take place in Antigua.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
