Clinton Leander George passed away on April 19, 2022, at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 73.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonso George and Una George; brothers, Milton George and Carl George; aunts, Cassilda Berry and Eunice Niles; uncles, Louis Niles, Maglin Niles, Magnus Mongo Niles, Ruben Niles and Viggo Niles Sr.; cousins, Delrise Berry, Vern Niles, Serena Niles, Liston Niles, and Viggo Niles Jr.; father-in-law, Frank Petersen; and brother-in-law, Kendall “Seigo” Petersen.
In 2007, after 27 years of service at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Corporate Extension Service he retired as CES assistant director of agriculture and natural resources. With the advancement of the Virgin Islands culture and agriculture near and dear to his heart, one of his most important contributions was the initiation of the St. Croix annual “Mango Melee and Fruit Festival.” He was also deeply entrenched in the planning of the annual St. Croix Agriculture Food Fair. In 1983, he served on the Agriculture and Food Fair Board of Directors as director of the of farm exhibits and supervisor of the Farmer of the Year award. From 1985 to 2004, Clinton served as director of UVI Exhibitions and Fairs. The Agriculture and Food Fair Board honored him for his contributions by naming the 2015 Agriculture and Food Fair Grounds the “Clinton George Fair Grounds”.
Taking time to play was not lost on Clinton. He was a sports enthusiast who believed in giving back to the community and positively uplifting the youth. Back in the day he was involved in many sports and youth programs on St. Croix and St. Thomas, including coaching little league and junior league teams. He played on numerous softball teams as outfielder and was lastly involved with the coordination and management of activities for senior’s softball team “Las Vegans.”
Clinton is survived by his wife, Valerie Petersen; sons, Nkobi George (Rabiah), and Sekou George; daughters, Shekema George and Tyshene Neely-Heyliger (Mark); grandchildren, Abena George, Ahmose George, Ifeoma George, Iyahna George, Kobi George, Layla George, Daijha Neely, Oiya Neely, Oshya Neely, and Quiniche Peets; sisters, Angela George, Carol Francis, Patricia Ottley and Gloria Shaw; nieces, Shanika Abdullah, Naila Francis, Jessica George, Dana Shaw, and Erica Shaw; nephews, Jabari Francis, Nkosi Francis, and Jelani Todman; great-nieces, Alani Abdullah and Mileena Farrington; great-nephews, Ayden Abdullah and Torrance Perry.
He is also survived by mother-in-law, Clarissa Messer Petersen; stepchildren. Charissa Jones, Lionel Sackey Jr., and Tiffany Sackey; stepgrandchildren, Akeem Jones, Makyla Jones, Malaysia Jones, Lionel Sackey III, and Takari Vandiver; stepson-in-law, Ernest B. Jones; step-daughter-in-law, Felicia Martell-Sackey; brothers-in-law, Calvin Francis, Peter Ottley, and Noel Shaw Jr.; sisters-in-law, Judith George, Wanda Morris, Shermaine Nielsen, Ava Petersen, Violet Petersen, Verdel Petersen, Darice Plasket, Norine Spicer, and Denise Stout; cousins, Clifton Berry, Sandra Johnson, Lois Bois, Francia Brin, Maureen Bryan, Donna Riley, Winnie Maduro, Allen Niles, and Louis Niles; lifelong friends, Sele Adeyemi, Tito Jose Alomal, Robert Burke, Liston George, Ashley Krigger, Kwame Motilewa, Tyrone Molyneaux, and Melvin Testamark; colleagues past and present of the University of the Virgin Islands, Corporate Extension Service, his teammates of the “Las Vegans” softball team and others too numerous to mention.
Clinton will be laid to rest Friday, May 20. Going home service in celebration of his life will be held at the Word of Faith International Christian Center, 8354 Estate Contant, St. Thomas. Tributes will begin at 9 a.m., followed by service at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following the service at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery, Veterans’ section. Live streaming on WSTA 1340AM will begin at 9 a.m. at www.focusvi.com. Click on the link, “Clinton George” to access.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association website www.alz.org in his honor is preferred. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas.
