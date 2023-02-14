Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Clive Mahlon Joseph I on Jan. 30, 2023.
He was preceded in death by mother, Gladys Sylvia Parris Joseph; father, David Alexander Fyfield; wife, Colette Cicily Braithwaite Joseph; brothers, Sydney Joseph and Keith Hanley.
He is survived by sons, Zabuda Teague, Kishawn Hughes, Clive Joseph II, Darrell Joseph; daughters, Trevia Benjamin, Latoya Joseph, Shamika Joseph, Brittany Joseph; brothers, Eustace Bailey, Jeffrey Warner, Derrick Joseph; sisters, Coreen Hamilton, Sonia Caines; grand-children, Tate, Teagan, Zaviyah, Hasani, Tia, Troy, Sha’kera, K’mahri, Unique, Kevaughn, Kishawn Jr, Josiah, Kiva, Clive III, Damahli, RitaMarie, and Josiah.
The first viewing will be held at 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Christ Church Methodist, with service to follow at 10 a.m. Internment will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Funeral arrangements by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
