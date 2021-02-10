Clothile Andrea Bryan, 99, of St. Thomas, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at home.
She was survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Uranie Turbe, Doris Bryan, Velma and Cyril Berry, Carol and Danny Lines, Gloria and Richard Feinhauer, and June Querrard; grandchildren,
Peter Bryan, James Bryan, Virginia Bryan, Wayne Bryan, Jennifer Bryan, Lisa Mitchell, Thomas Turbe, Sherrilyn Duncan, Frank Turbe, Alan Bryan, Gerianne Ledee, John Berry, Christopher Berry, Gregory Berry, Joanne Greaux, Kareen Arseneau, Steven Kanis, Catherine Doherty, Charles Feinauer, Devlon Querrard, Jason Querrard, Roderick Querrard; 49 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Anne Mira and Peter Zinchuk; sister-in-law, Clely Berry; and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Louis Gerald Bryan; and daughter, Gertrude Bryan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday Feb. 12, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Mafolie, at 10 a.m. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment is at Mafolie Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
