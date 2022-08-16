Family and friends are advised of the passing of Clovis Emanuel, 83, on July 31, 2022, in Jonesboro, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Maude Martin; father, Ephraim Martin; sister, Isabel Dublin; brother, Adison Martin; and special friends, Norma Levin and Joanna Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Emanuel and Martin Emanuel Sr.; daughters-in-law, Lorraine Francis Emanuel and Kimalee Vanterpool Emanuel; grandchildren, Robert-Zaccai Emanuel and Zariah Emanuel, nurse Camille Emanuel and Martin Emanuel Jr.; sisters, Dr. Cecilia Martin-Jearld, Lucia Thomas, Melida “Essie” Martin, Anistasia “Annis” Martin; sister-in-law, Sherry Martin; brother, Michael E. Martin; brothers-in-law, Edward “Tanny” Thomas, Dr. Ambrose Jearld; special cousins, Rosetta Nisbett and family, Ianthe Baynes and family; special niece, Carol Martin Joyner and family; special friend, Maria Brady; special families to include, the Thomas, Martin, Emanuel, Joyner, Dublin, Nisbett, Baynes, Jearld, Ware and Martin-Fuller, Gottleib and Richardson; special care givers, Joan Browne, Shanice Richards, Maryline Nisbett, Marian Julien and Malkia Jefferey; special nieces and nephews, retired Col. Gerard Dublin and family, Ann Marie Dublin and family, Regis Martin Fuller and family, Saba Jearld Alexander and family, Denise Thomas and family, attorney Asa Jearld and family, Edward Thomas Jr. and family, Dr. Lia Thomas-Levesque and family, Raquel Martin and family, Dean Martin and family; godchildren, Tamania and Makeba Williams; special friends, attorney Deverita Sturdivant and family, nurse Cleone Beverhoudt and family, O’Neal family, Essanason family, family of Joanna Williams (deceased), family of Norma Levin (deceased), Frenchtown Neighbors, Catholic Church family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at the Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral Church on Monday, Aug. 29. The Mass begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are to be made to the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
