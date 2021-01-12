Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Clyde C. Wesselhoft on Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 62 in California.
He was survived by his sisters, Nata D. Wesselhoft Rieara, Laverne J. Wesselhoft, Anita Aubain; brothers, James “Punkie” Wesselhoft, Richard “Butchie” Wesselhoft, Jeffrey “Chipo” Wesselhoft, Keith Wesselhoft; adopted daughter, Lashundra “Shun Shun” Johnson; aunts, Violet Vanterpool, Gertude Samuel, Yolanda Pehna; uncle, Whitfield Moses; nieces, Anna Wesselhoft, Shawna Wesselhoft, Sharika Wesselhoft, Devia Wesselhaft, Delicia Wesselhoft, Tejah Wesselhoft, Georgina Aubain, Ywardia Wesselhoft; nephews, Dwayne Wesselhoft, Devon Wesselhoft, Glenn Wesselhoft, J’Ni Wesselhoft, Marley Aubain; great-nieces, Sharin, Lania Timmyiah Wesselhoft, Shakira, Brittany, Lashanda, Lula Ward, Kiana Pemberton, Taniya Roach; great-nephews, J’Vonte, JoVanie, Jamille Shawn, Jakeel, Lavon Wesselhoft, Franciso Hassell ,Wallen Luis Ward, Tyrek Roach; sister-in-law, Lauralee Jackson Wesselhoft; brother-in-law, Gene “Freddie” Aubain; special friend, Clarence “Sammy” Punter; adopted grandchildren, Lashundra Reed-Johnson, Rishawn Johnson, Daiveon Johnson, Rickey Johnson, Da'syre Johnson, and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
