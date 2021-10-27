It is with great sorrow that the McBean family announces the passing of our beloved father, brother, nephew, uncle, grandfather and friend Clyde “Tito” V. McBean Sr., who died Aug. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 74.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pearline McBean.
He is survived by his sons, Clyde “Mackie” V. McBean Jr. and Corey A. McBean Sr.; daughter-in-law, Nestra C. McBean; grandchildren, Mackim McBean, Chaki McBean, Corey A. McBean Jr., Chloe McBean and Casey A. McBean; sisters, Celise McBean-Kean and Charlene “Terry” McBean-Freeman; brothers, retired General Cleave (Tiny) McBean Sr., Claude “Timmy” McBean, Curt McBean Sr.; aunts, Meryl Percel, June Heyliger, Yvonne Warner and Ingrid Weeks-Moore; and his uncle, Melvin “Macko” McBean; nieces and nephews; members of the CAHS Class of 1964; and friends too numerous to mention.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday, Oct. 29.
The family is requesting that everyone wear festive colors.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all health guidelines and protocols will be adhered to.
