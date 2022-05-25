The family announces the passing of Colette Joseph, who died May 3, 2022, in New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cresilda Braithwaite Prentice; and her father, Cecil Allen.
She was survived by her husband, Clive Joseph Sr.; sons, Zabuda Teague and Kishawn Hughes, Clive Joseph Jr., Darrell Joseph; daughters, Trevia Benjamin (stepdaughter), Latoya Joseph, Shamika Joseph and Brittany Joseph; nine brothers; four sisters; 15 grandchildren; and best friend, Debra Estrada.
The funeral service will be held Friday, May 27, with tributes from 10 to 11 a.m. The service starts at 11 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist. The burial will follow at East End Cemetery in Smith Bay.
