It’s with deep regret, the Bonelli and Petersen families announce the passing of Conrad “Cherrie” Bonelli from this earth on July 8, 2021.
Conrad Bonelli was a loving brother, uncle and friend. He was a proud veteran and very talented in his lifelong occupation as an electrician.
Many will remember his solo carnival entries and his love for softball in his earlier years.
He was survived by his brother, Arthur Bonelli Sr., sisters, Alma Ottley, Una Blyden, Doris Bonelli; sister-in-law, Judy Bonelli; nephews, Dr. Bert Petersen Jr., Leonard Bonelli Sr., Earl Lawrence Ottley Jr., Glenn Bonelli, Dwight Smith Sr., Warren Smith Jr., Arthur Bonelli Jr., Leslie S. Milliner, Evans Harrigan, Arthur Gibbs, Gary Bonelli, Andre’ Bonelli, Angel Bonelli, Sr., Ashley Bonelli; and nieces, Maureen Petersen, Marlene Boschulte, Claudette Santiago, Barbara Petersen, Diane Maharaj, Judith Ottley, Patrice Ottley-Scarbriel, Linda Ottley, Edith Principal, Cheryl Smith-Cruz, Charmaine Smith, Avis Smith-James, Delia Smith-Askew, Dawn Lenhardt-Samura, Lisa Alford, Linda Milliner, Lynette Milliner-Pilgrim, Yvelle Harrigan, Alicia Bonelli, Audrey Bonelli-Simmonds, Alda Bonelli-Leader, Avril Bonelli-Hunter, Aisha Boschulte, Louise Schulterbrandt Johnson, Marilyn Creque, Eleanor Hansen, Leona Wheatley; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of
St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.