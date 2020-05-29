Conrad C.E. Ambrose
Relatives and friends of Conrad C.E. Ambrose, affectionately known as “Connie,” are advised of his passing Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence at the age of 62.
Conrad C. Ambrose is survived by his children, Patrice Ambrose-Jones, Kadeem J. Ambrose, Aaliyah K. Ambrose, Calida’ A.C. Ambrose, and Matthew Ambrose Dottin; mother, Vernice Francis-Jarvis (Antigua); life partner, Jacqueline P. Francis; grandchildren, Kamiya and Karissa Ambrose; brothers, Everton Jarvis (Fla.) and Ras Ran Amon (N.C.); sisters, Sandra Jarvis-Lang (N.C.) and Norma Williams (Antigua); nephews, Sheldon and Llewellyn Lewis Jr.; Brandon Jarvis; nieces, Kia Whitaker, Angie Jarvis, and Isis Amon; special cousins, Barbara Ambrose and Hilroy “Roy” Francis, and the Ambrose, Francis, Tonge, Wynter and Barnes families of Antigua; numerous other nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and family in — love.
He is also survived by friends and extended families, Pastor Leroy Luke, Elmore “Tamo” Charles, Jerome “Jack” Hypolite, Earl King, Ivan Mills, Clifford Callwood, Patrick Williams, Charles and Daisy Hamilton and many others too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service will follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calida’s and Aaliyah’s education fund. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 305866, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. A live stream will be available atwww.turnbullsfuneralvi.com
