The Tuitt-Weekes family of Baker Hill, Montserrat, announces the passing of Conrad Duberry, a loving son, brother, and uncle. He left this earthly plane on Sept. 14, 2018, peacefully at home with his family.
The viewing of the body will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in St. Thomas today from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Church of God, located at 394A, Anna’s Retreat, on Saturday, starting with viewing at 10 a.m. and services starting at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Eastern Cemetery immediately following the service.
He is survived by his mother, Ann Frances Tuitt, better known as Ms. Mono; special friend, Veronica Aymer; six sisters, Kathleen Tuitt, Ann E. Tuitt, Ethlyn Tuitt-Mills Ali, Elsie Duberry, Norma Duberry-Small and Christine Thompson; nine brothers, James Tuitt, Clifford (Shadduck) Ryan, Daniel (Sammy) Tuitt, David (Peter Jockey) Tuitt, Christopher (Albert) Duberry, Rudolph (Ronnie) Duberry, Claude Horner, Joseph Shield (deceased), and Lenroy Shield; brother-in-law, Daniel Ali; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Martin Tuitt, Nalda Tuitt and Veronica Smith-Tuitt; and many cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
