Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, for Conrad Everson Grant.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Wednesday, July 6, from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. Interment will be at Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines, masks or facial covering must be worn at the gathering.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Curlyn E. Grant.
Conrad Everson Grant is survived by his wife, Althea Patricia Grant; son, Kareem C. Grant; daughters, Shanica P. Grant-Jean; grandchildren, Bryan L. Petrus and Shamiah L. Jean; daughter-in-law, Michelle Ulysses-Grant; son-in-law, Christopher Jean; brothers, Eustace Grant, Alton Grant, Malcom Grant Jr., and Devon Grant; sisters, Joycelyn Grant, Brenda Grant-White, Angela Grant, Roma Grant-Shoy and Denise Grant-Petersen; aunts and uncles, Cedric Francis, Ainswert Francis, Lorene Ottley and Ciciley Knudsen; nieces and nephews to numerous to mention; special mention, Toya Peets, Marlene Tonge-Miller, Paula Petersen, Makea J’sha Grant, Nicole Pain, Hillare Shoy, Shana Mapsee, Monique Grant, Michelle White, Tessa White, Jahnisha Grant, Sandra Grant, Cicely Grant, Eustace Grant Jr., “Dondi,” Ludwig Steinbergen “Ken,” Lockton Grant, Jahnif Grant, Brandon White, Brandon Shoy; brothers-in- law, Leonard Bailey, Winston Skerrit, Carlton Skerrit and Everton Skerrit, Douglas Shoy, Neville White; sisters-in-law, Leon Skerrit, Karleen Enrique, Barbara Bailey, Bernadette Grant, Karina Grant and Denise Grant; cousins, entire Beach family, Francis family; special cousin-in-law, Denzil McMahon, Alston Matthew, Adlyn Clifton; and many more too numerous to mention; and special friend, Erma Carr.
All tributes must be sent to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com by Thursday.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.