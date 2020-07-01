We regret to announce the passing of Conrad W. Dore Sr., who died June 22, 2020.
Conrad was preceded in death by his father, Charles O. Dore; and brother, Hewlett Dore-Dorsett.
He was survived by his mother, Adina I. Dore; two sons, Conrad W. Dore Jr., Benache O. Dore; stepson, Kambon “Keno” Mark; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Dore; granddaughter, Leilani Dore; brother, Charles D. Dore; sisters, Beulah Dore-Jeffers, Lucille Dore, Bernice Kight, Joyce Dore-Griffin; sister-in-law, Doroley Dawson-Dore; brothers-in-law, St. Clair Jeffers, Dale A. Kight, Curtis A. Griffin Esq.; nephews, Daryl D. Dore, Charles R. Dore, Dale A. Kight II; nieces, Adelle Tucker, Delta Dore-James, Dahlia Dore-Chandler; great-nephews, Orion James, Michael Tucker, David Tucker; great-nieces, Olivia Tucker, Gabriella Tucker; uncle, Albert Simmonds; cousins, Viola Dore, Sonia Gray, Jacelyn Smith, Vincent Smith; special cousins, Joycelyn Williams-Davis, Desmond Simmonds, Charles M. Dore; close friend, Rosa Edwards; special friends, Cecilia Benjamin and Stephanie Callwood; close colleague, Marjorie Smith; special pet, Bandit; and a host of loving cousins, long-time colleagues and other friends.
The viewing is at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, July 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life service is Saturday, July 4, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church in Anna’s Retreat-Donoe Bypass Road, St. Thomas, at 10 a.m. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.