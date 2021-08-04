Conrad Warren Smith Jr.
Riise Smith-Richards, Craig Smith and Arlene Smith-Christopher announce with great sadness the passing of our beloved brother Conrad Warren Smith Jr. transitioned on July 12, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness. Conrad was a surgeon at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
Conrad was born on the island of St. Thomas on June 17, 1959, to the late Rev. C. Warren Smith, M.D. and Marjorie Weston Smith. Conrad attended the All Saints Cathedral School from pre-kindergarten and graduated in 1977. He then attended the then College of the Virgin Islands, now the University of the Virgin Islands, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1981. Upon graduation, he attended Hammond Medical School where he earned his medical degree. Conrad continued his studies in the field of surgery. During his internship he did a brief stint at Schneider Hospital under the tutelage of former Gov. Roy L. Schneider. He did a fellowship at the National Institute of Health.
Conrad started his professional work at D.C. General Hospital and then he moved onto Howard University Hospital where he taught surgery and was also on staff. He worked at several other hospitals in Washington D.C., Virginia, and South Carolina. He was a very skilled and adept surgeon who also did thoracic surgery, laparoscopic and general surgery. Conrad culminated his love of medicine by working tirelessly at Luis Hospital. Conrad, like his late father, held a deep and abiding love for medicine and it came first in his life.
Conrad was a fun loving and wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to those whose lives that he touched. He loved to dine out, read, play his guitar, ride his motorcycles and photography. We will all miss him very much.
Mourning his loss are his siblings, Riise Smith-Richards, Craig Smith and Arlene Smith-Christopher, MD; sister-in-law, Sherri Smith; brothers-in-law, Charles Richards and Romeo Christopher; nieces, Kara Simpson, Lauren Smith, Carmen Smith, Chari Radiance Richards, Anna Smith, Rochelle Lockridge-Ferris, Azrielle Smith; nephews, Michael Smith, Amaker and Anthony Smith and Asaph Smith; great-nephews, Conrad Weekes-Godson, C’Rawn Sasso, Zavion Lockridge and Ajhonny Ferris; and numerous great-nieces and nephews; aunt, Mrs. Doris Todman; cousins, Terrance Todman Jr., Dr. Patricia Todman-Rhymer, Michael Todman, Gilbert Joseph, Mark Joseph, Ariane Joseph-Lewis, Renee Joseph-Rhymer; nephews-in-law, Johnny Ferris; cousins-in-law, Gregory Rhymer, John Lewis, Elihu Rhymer, Christine Joseph and Lynn Todman; numerous other cousins; special relatives, Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, Alvin Ifill, Alfred Raimer, Linda Vanterpool, Dale Smith, Christine and Patrick Melville, Felicity and Gershwain Sprauve, Lucille Canton-Clay, Dr. Andre Galiber, Dr. Dante Galiber, Betty Smith, Juliemae Monsanto, Yolanda Warrell, Sylvia Norford, Estrid and Wallace Phaire and Carmen Lindesay; special friends, Arthurlyn Sullivan, Barbara Tapia, Stephanie Tillerson and the entire staff of Luis Hospital; extended family, the Smith, Raimer, Lang, Daniel, Galiber, Guiler, Penn, Malone, Stevens and Weston families.
The first viewing is 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, and the second viewing is Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral Church. The service is at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral Church.
Email tributes to conradwsmithtributes@gmail.com no later than today. Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Ethlyn V. James-Caines
The family of Ethlyn V. James-Caines announces her passing at her residence on July 23, 2021. She was survived by her brother, Randolph Phillips Jr; daughters, Doris Brooks and family, Clarice Gumbs (caregiver) and family, Delores Hodge and family.
She was also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and other family members to include the Lambertis, Phillips, Schulterbrandt, Shackleton, and Marsh family; and special grandchildren, Vaniqua Gumbs-Smith and Deron Brooks.
She attended St. Paul Baptist Church where she blessed the saints with her melodious voice. She was a faithful visitor at Lucinda Milliner Home, where she provided spiritual support and encouragement to the residents.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Funeral services will be private and held in August.
Vera Stridiron Brady
The family of Vera Stridiron Brady wishes to announce her passing on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at age of 75.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Anna Stridiron; her sister, Jeanette “Mumsie” Stridiron; and her brother, Leal A. Stridiron.
Vera is survived by her children, Aubrey Callwood Jr. and Shanye Brady; eight grandchildren, Aniquewae, Jodi and Julian Callwood, Raekwahn, Raekoi, Raekieya and Raekayla Brady, and Brandon Madden; great-granddaughter, Amya Eusebe; and daughters-in-law, Carlene Callwood and Roselle Godfrey.
She is also survived by her sisters, Jennifer I. Johnson, Miranda Jones, and Mary Stridiron; brothers, Lloyd “Raseem”, “Rooster”, Anthony “Gala”, and Layton “Burnup” Stridiron; brother-in-Law, Samuel Jones; aunt, Muriel Jackson; and uncle, Volmie Stridiron; 16 nephews, 11 nieces and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Vera Stridiron Brady will be announced at a future date.
Special thanks are extended to Dr. Rohloff and staff at Schneider Regional Medical Center and caretaker, Aniquewae Callwood.
Please send all tributes to VeraBradyTributes@gmail.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
