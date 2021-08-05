Conrad Warren Smith Jr.
Riise Smith-Richards, Craig Smith and Arlene Smith-Christopher announce with great sadness the passing of our beloved brother Conrad Warren Smith Jr. transitioned on July 12, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness. Conrad was a surgeon at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
Conrad was born on the island of St. Thomas on June 17, 1959, to the late Rev. C. Warren Smith, M.D. and Marjorie Weston Smith. Conrad attended the All Saints Cathedral School from pre-kindergarten and graduated in 1977. He then attended the then College of the Virgin Islands, now the University of the Virgin Islands, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1981. Upon graduation, he attended Hammond Medical School where he earned his medical degree. Conrad continued his studies in the field of surgery. During his internship he did a brief stint at Schneider Hospital under the tutelage of former Gov. Roy L. Schneider. He did a fellowship at the National Institute of Health.
Conrad started his professional work at D.C. General Hospital and then he moved onto Howard University Hospital where he taught surgery and was also on staff. He worked at several other hospitals in Washington D.C., Virginia, and South Carolina. He was a very skilled and adept surgeon who also did thoracic surgery, laparoscopic and general surgery. Conrad culminated his love of medicine by working tirelessly at Luis Hospital. Conrad, like his late father, held a deep and abiding love for medicine and it came first in his life.
Conrad was a fun loving and wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to those whose lives that he touched. He loved to dine out, read, play his guitar, ride his motorcycles and photography. We will all miss him very much.
Mourning his loss are his siblings, Riise Smith-Richards, Craig Smith and Arlene Smith-Christopher, MD; sister-in-law, Sherri Smith; brothers-in-law, Charles Richards and Romeo Christopher; nieces, Kara Simpson, Lauren Smith, Carmen Smith, Chari Radiance Richards, Anna Smith, Rochelle Lockridge-Ferris and Azrielle Smith; nephews, Michael Smith, Amaker and Anthony Smith, and Asaph Smith; great-nephews, Conrad Weekes-Godson, C’Rawn Sasso, Zavion Lockridge and Ajhonny Ferris; and numerous great-nieces and nephews; aunt, Mrs. Doris Todman; cousins, Terrance Todman Jr., Dr. Patricia Todman-Rhymer, Michael Todman, Gilbert Joseph, Mark Joseph, Ariane Joseph-Lewis and Renee Joseph-Rhymer; nephew-in-law, Johnny Ferris; cousins-in-law, Gregory Rhymer, John Lewis, Elihu Rhymer, Christine Joseph and Lynn Todman; numerous other cousins; special relatives, Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, Alvin Ifill, Alfred Raimer, Linda Vanterpool, Dale Smith, Christine and Patrick Melville, Felicity and Gershwain Sprauve, Lucille Canton-Clay, Dr. Andre Galiber, Dr. Dante Galiber, Betty Smith, Juliemae Monsanto, Yolanda Warrell, Sylvia Norford, Estrid and Wallace Phaire, and Carmen Lindesay; special friends, Arthurlyn Sullivan, Barbara Tapia, Stephanie Tillerson and the entire staff of Luis Hospital; extended family, the Smith, Raimer, Lang, Daniel, Galiber, Guiler, Penn, Malone, Stevens and Weston families.
The first viewing is 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, and the second viewing is Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral Church. The service is at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral Church.
Email tributes to conradwsmithtributes@gmail.com no later than today. Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
John W. Nigg III
John Nigg died unexpectedly in a heartbreaking accident on St. Thomas, USVI, on July 17, 2021. He was 50 years old. He was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Chicago, and he moved to Vero Beach, Fla., in the early 80’s. He moved to St. Thomas in 2015 and worked there until his untimely death.
He was a very experienced and talented craftsman who always guided his teams by example. His inexhaustible energy, and a lifetime spent learning the construction trade from his father, father-in-law and others made him a highly respected and sought-after project leader. His formidable work ethic and love for what he did as well as a need for near constant motion will be a large part of his professional legacy.
John was a pillar of resilience, a selfless father, devoted son, a big-hearted and genuinely caring man to his friends and family. The well-being of others and what he could do for those he cared for were always his motivation and main concern. His happiest moments revolved around his visits with his now 24-year-old son. He also loved to prepare delicious meals for those closest to him, especially using fish he enjoyed catching himself. His quick wit, infectious smile and truthful heart will be acutely missed by all who knew him.
Surviving Johnny are his son, Justin (Bud) Morgan Nigg; his mother, Lorraine C. (Rainy) Nigg; sister, Jennifer (Rob) Hunt; and nieces, Baylee Taylor, Teagan Nycole and Sweden Rain; also, former wife, Shellie Smith; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Nigg Jr.; grandfather, John W. Nigg Sr.; grandmother, Dorothy Jean Nigg; and maternal grandparents, Robert M Snodell and Marjorie Ruth Snodell; uncle, Jan D. Nigg; and aunt, Janet Nigg.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Ashton A.M. Swift Jr.
It is with great sadness that our family wishes to announce the passing of Ashton A.M. Swift Jr. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 59.
He is survived by his mother, Aileen Patricia Joseph Swift; father, Ashton Alexander Montgomery Swift, Sr.; stepmother, Joan Swift; son, Ashton Alexander Montgomery Swift III (Junie); daughter, Ju’Lisa Amiah Swift (JuJu); daughter-in-law, Kouze Kei Swift; grandsons, Ashton Alexander Montgomery Swift IV and Rhys Swift; brother, Dale Swift, Sr.; stepbrothers, Michael Richards and Louis “Louie” Richards, Sr.; sisters, Alexis Swift, Alana (Swift) Thomas, Linda Nelson and Patricia Ponder; brothers-in-law, Kamal Thomas and Oscar Ponder; sister-in-law, Nilsa Swift; uncles, Halbert Joseph Sr., Lennard Joseph, Wilbert Joseph, Steve Joseph, Sr. and Dana Joseph Sr.; aunts, Gail Andrews, Yvonne McCauley, Shirley Davis, Deborah Joseph, Claudia Joseph-Todman, Lavida Joseph, Kathleen Gotha, Ruth Mannix, Marion Stanley and Mable-Ann Swift; nephews, Rochester Lewis II, Daren Lewis, Randall Nelson Jr., Thomas Nelson, Robert Nelson, Salim Swift, Dale Swift Jr. (Deuce) and Isac Swift; nieces, Sharntivia Gulley-Crosby, Aisha Tart, Erica Richards, Tara Slocum, Monet Nelson, Deisia Smith and Alex Swift; great-nephews, Aiden Lewis, Trey Slocum and Randall Nelson II; great-nieces, Amaya Lewis, Kemayah Lewis, Mia Lewis, Symone Nelson and Rayna Nelson; godmother, Orpah Barbel; special friends, Juliene Pickering and Jerome Kendall; godchildren, Moziah Miller and Jelani Kendall; and the China Man Clan and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Ashton Swift Jr. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
David Anthony Benjamin
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. David Anthony Benjamin on July 8, 2021, in Lanham, Md., at age 64.
David was born on May 9, 1957, in Harlem, N.Y., to Harold and Utah Benjamin. He spent his formative years in New York City, where he enjoyed the love of basketball and grew fond of jazz music. In 1974, David and his family relocated to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he would graduate in the Class of 1975 from Charlotte Amalie High School. After graduation, he pursued a career in the National Guard that would span 20-plus years.
Once settling down in Washington D.C, David met his wife, Jureen Benjamin, in 1985 and in 1987 they got married. As a man of faith, David was a member of Faith Moravian Church of the nation’s capital where he held many leadership roles within the congregation. In the church is where David showcased his musical talents, playing a variety of instruments (drums, alto sax, tenor sax and vocals). Among his family and friends, David shared his gift of laughter and music whenever he could. He was a man of stature and character, a man who will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Utah Francis-Benjamin and Harold Benjamin; and his wife, Jureen Benjamin. He is survived by his children, Julieze and David II; as well as his brother, Michael Benjamin. Furthermore, he is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and godchildren.
David touched many lives as a friend and his memory will live on in their lives forever.
A funeral service will be held at Faith Moravian Church, 405 Riggs Road NE, Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. Tributes may be sent to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brentwood-md/david-benjamin-10264813.
William B. Penn
Relatives and friends are advised of the death of William B. Penn, affectionately known as “Willie” or “Mr. Penn,” who passed away on St. Thomas on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was born on Tortola, BVI. William Penn was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia A. Penn; ex-wife, Janet Penn Jacobs; and daughter, Cassilla “Netta” Hamlet.
Mr. Penn was best known for working at several bakeries on the island of St. Thomas to include, Lockhart Bakery, Cake Box, Vootsman (or Bootsman) Bakery, Sunshine Bakery, and Weekes & Weekes Bakery.
He is survived by his sons, William Penn, Jason Penn, Jody J. Penn, Glenn A. Martin and Troy A. Francis; daughters, Jacklin Penn, Joy J. Penn, Gertrude Maduro and Tracy Francis; grandchildren, Rudolph Francis, J’Nelle Francis, Chevon Francis, Raquinn Jones, Jackima Jones, Jah’Niqua Jones, Shakeem Penn, Shaqueena Penn, J’Dorie Penn-Rogers, J’Dorneé Penn-Rogers, Anthony Huggins, Shaquella Willis, Samalia Willis, Arisha Lewis Edwards, Leanna Lewis Parris, Jose Hodge, Delrease Bryan Francis, Cellecia Francis, Jonathon Bordes, Hezekiah Martin, Adejsha K. Francis, Troy W. Francis, Torian R. Francis and Annetta L. Francis; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Elvin Penn and Reginal Penn; sister-in-law, Sonia Lettsome; brother-in-law, Lachland Charles; special friends, Richard and Anna Tuitt, Bobby (taxi), Vannetta George, Keith Roland, Priscila Clarke and Jacqueline Rogers.
The first viewing of the late William B. Penn will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Funeral Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square, on Monday, Aug. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral services at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
