Constance Julietta Abraham Graham, the widow of Rufus A. Graham, was born on Jan. 1, 1928, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. At the age of 93, she passed away peacefully at her home in Old Tutu (St. Thomas) on
Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
She is survived by her children, Corrin (George) Graham-Piper, Judith Bennett, Neil (Jacqueline), Leslie, Duane (Avril), Clayton (Sherri) and
Vincent (deceased) (Patricia) Graham; grandchildren, Vimala
(deceased) Hansen-Stewart (Ronald), Siong Hansen, Jeanyne and
Ananeika Claxton, Adelina (John) Wilson, Marc (Marie) Graham,
Abri Yannah, Seyah Nah, Sofie and Shilee Graham; great-grandchildren, Brie Anique (Lawrence) Nicholson, Malayna Andino, Jai Hansen, Kevin, Srilani, and Kaialynn Pettus, Sabrina, Buck, Sarena and Korena Graham-Wilson; great-great-grandchildren, L’Vani and Lynai Nicholson and Raelyn Pettus; sister, Dorothy Lockhart; and others, Doute, Lockhart, Jackson, Abraham, Thomas, Richards, Joshua and Lanclos families; as well as a host of other family members and friends too numerous to mention; and special thanks to Tropical Health, Marcia Buckley, CAN.
The first viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday Sept. 4, at Nisky Moravian Church, with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID guidelines and the Health Department, the service is limited to family, no more than 90 persons. The service will be livestreamed via Facebook page (Nisky Moravian Church; or niskymoravian.org/services: Youtube channel (Nisky Moravian Church).
Interment will be at Moravian Cemetery in Altona. The family wishes to retire quietly at home, and there will be no repast.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.