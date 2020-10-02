We regret to announce the passing of Constance L. Estrill Jamison, affectionately known as Connie, who passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the age of 75 in the comfort of her home, which was built with love and strengthened by joyful memories.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Fernella Weston James; her son, Andrease Lorenzo Estrill; nephew, Dennis Edward; and niece, Aldith Seraphin.
Connie was survived by her husband, Arthur Jamison; son, Roy Estrill Jr. and daughter-in-law, Lisa Estrill; grandchildren, Robert DubBryan, Ricardo Estrill, Michael Estrill, Andrew Estrill, Taylor Estrill, Nicholas Estrill; son, Gilmore Estrill Sr. and daughter-in-law, Estefany De Leon Estrill; grandchildren, Gilmore Estrill Jr., Shakira Estrill, Jeremiah Estrill; daughter, Ordessa R. Vaughter, and son-in-law, James Vaughter Jr.; grandchildren, Lawrence Read, Chalique Read, Mia, Malacai, Blue Ivy Jane Vaughter, and Oceanlili Vaughter;
son, Javier Estrill, and daughter-in-law, Leah Estrill, grandchildren, Javier Estrill Jr., Lana Estrill; daughter, D’Reen Constance Phipps, and son-in law, Mark Corneille; grandchildren, Selena Corneille, Aun’Drea Corneille, Lailah Corneille; daughter,
Lethia Phipps; grandchildren, Constance Brathwaite-Phipps, K’Vante Brathwaite-Phipps, Le’Neya Brathwaite-Phipps, Mijah Y Faith Boyd, Mehniida Boyd; stepchildren, Stacey Jamison, Tracey Jamison, Arthur Jamison Jr., Aixa Jamison; siblings, Ralston Edwards, Morris Weston, Janis Daniels, Eugene Weston, and Deborah E. Weston-Raimer; sisters-in-law, Marian Edwards, Glenneth Weston; brother-in-law, Dean Raimer; nieces, Monica Weston, Jasmine Seraphin, Kailla Raimer-Harris; nephews, Deshawn, Ecedro Lindquist, Octave Seraphin Jr., Dean David Raimer II; special cousins, Ruth Lynch, Constance Gonsalves and Natalie Weston; special friends, Enid Lettsome and Joyce Franklin and Glen Daiz; great-grandchildren, and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing is Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., with services immediately following at 10 a.m. The family kindly requests, in honor of Constance L. Estrill Jamison, that attendees wear shades of purple, yellow, and white in her memory.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and all other safety rules.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.