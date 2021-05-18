The family of Constantia Pauline Webbe, better known as Pearline, is saddened to announce her passing. She transitioned from this life on May 8, 2021, at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Alice Webbe.
Pearline was born on the island of St. Kitts, British West Indies, and lived in St.Thomas and Miami, Fla., for many years.
Pearline, an only child, is survived by her seven children, Jacqueline Webbe Payne, New York, Hilrette Hanley, St. Thomas, Renford Hanley, Florida, Sonya Ottley, Florida, Esther Webbe, St. Kitts, Malvin Webbe, New York, and Dianne Webbe Ali of Florida; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her close friend, Sylvia Cuffy.
Pearline was a skilled seamstress who worked many years in that position, and other professions throughout the years.
Her celebration of her life begins with her viewing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, with interment following at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, wearing a mask is mandatory at the viewing, service and burial ground.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
