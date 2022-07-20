Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Cordalia J. Lettsome on June 19, at the age of 39 in Tortola BVI.
Cordalia is survived by her son: Kaiden Lettsome Dowe, mother; Bernice Richardson, father; Carl Lettsome, grandmother; Vida Garnette, sisters; Jeannine Lee and Shana Whyte; nephew, Carl “CJ” Lettsome; great nephew, Nah’Zi Lewis; nieces, Carlesha Lettsome and Saiyah Whyte; uncles, Wycliffe Richardson, Elson Garnette, Troy Garnette, Whitmore Lettsome; aunts, Leontine Lettsome, Delita Blyden, Margaret Richardson, Malcia Garnette; great aunt, Amy Richardson, Ola Hodge, Nora Carty; cousins, Shanice Richardson, Jenel Lettsome, Kesia King, Eria Raymond, Khaloni Richardson, Leon Richardson, Leslie Ritchie, Heather Ritchie, Steve Hodge, Cheryl Ritchie, Shatina Garnette, Shawna Buchanan, T’Andra Garnette, Olaniyan Garnette, Omari Garnette, Isaiah Garnette, Jazara Browne, Jerome Lettsome, Leroy Hodge, Janie Hodge, Antoinette Hodge, Liston Hodge, Winifred Gumbs, Arlette Hodge, Carla Ritchie, Longford Richardson, Darlene Ritchie and Jerome Ritchie.
Many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held on Thursday July 28, from 9 to10 a.m. at First Pentecostal Church, with services to begin at 10 a.m.
Interment: Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions must be observed. The family requests that festive colors be worn.
It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public of the passing of our matriarch – Janet Olive Mercer-Jennings, known to many as “Chick”. Chick departed this life on July 3rd in Long Island, New York surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, sister-in-law, and an excellent friend. Janet was a native of Baugher’s Bay, Tortola, BVI, and a longtime resident of St. Thomas, USVI. She is survived by her husband; Zekediah Jennings, Sr. sons, Zekediah Jennings, Jr., Dudley Jennings, Sr., daughter; Denise Valencia Jennings, daughter-in-law; May Roldan-Jennings, grandchildren, Latoya Malone, ZedeJanae Jennings, Dudley Jennings, Jr., Mikeah Jennings, Vejea Jennings, Melinda Sholder; brothers, Charles Mercer, James Mercer, Jr., MacArthur Mercer, Gerald Mercer, Sr., Ralph Mercer, Sr., Raymond “Mahassa The Engine” Mercer, Sr., Kenrick Mercer, Sr. sisters, Millicent Eugenie Mercer, Pauline Fleming, Marva Mercer-Martin, Joan Mercer-Donahue, uncle; Bernard Penn, sisters-in-law; Lucinda Mercer, Laurie Mercer, Marlene Mercer, Jeanette Nurse-Mercer, Paulette Mercer, Merle Stephens, Carleta Jennings, Sally Jennings and brothers-in-law, Luther Fleming and Victor Donahue. She was preceded in death by her mother; Millicent Penn-Mercer, father; James Emmanuel Mercer, Sr., daughter; Janice Jennings, brother; Leonard Athilson Mercer, grandmothers; Clarita Penn-Shinnery, Mary Smith, grandfathers; Charles Mercer, Charles Penn, uncle; McKenzie Smith, Sr., and aunts; Adela Penn, Maria Penn-Hendricks, Edris Freeman-Lewis, Mildred Titley. The first viewing will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. on July 21st at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. on July 22nd at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The celebration service for the life of Janet “Chick” Olive Mercer-Jennings will begin at 10:00 A.M. led by officiating minister, Father Leroy Cabey. She will be interred at the Eastern Cemetery, located in Smith Bay.
