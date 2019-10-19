It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Coreen Aloma Forbes-Matthew.
The first viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with services to follow right after at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent “Shine” Matthew Sr.; children, Dawn Matthew-Maynard, Vincent “Vince” Matthew Jr., Kyan “King Lion” Matthew Sr. and Chivon Matthew; mother, Cyrilla King; brother, Shawn King; adopted sisters, Gail Galloway and Rosalind Scipio; uncles, Yanez and Thomas Rogers; aunt, Gloria Rogers; grandchildren, Kasimir McClean Jr., K’Mari McClean, Jeneyah Maynard, Jaelah Maynard, Ashylah Matthew, Cayden Matthew, Elijah “EJ” Matthew, Kyan Matthew Jr., Zion Matthew and Melody Floyd; son-in-law, Lloyd Maynard; daughter-in-law, Chantalle Matthew; brothers-in-law, Lloyd “Sparrow” Christopher, George “Mahal” Christopher and Dorian Copemann; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Matthew-Copemann and Dane “Yvette” Christopher; special cousins, Perla Sheriff, Lisa Garvey and Jackie Walker; special niece, Kamalia Copemann; nieces, Keisha Forbes, Anika Berne and Tiffany Forbes; nephews, Khalek King and Doug Forbes Jr.; special friends, Eugenie Prentice, Marcella Sommersal, Alana Thomas, Rosita Lewis, Mavis Malone, Sheree Fleming and Suzie and Denise Malone; CAHS Class of 1978; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’ s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
