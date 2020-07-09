The family of Coreen Bryant Lewis regrets to announce the passing of our dearly beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt, who departed this life in North Carolina on May 12, 2020, after several months of illness.
Coreen A.B. Lewis was born July 29, 1948, in St. Thomas, USVI, to her late parents Elesta Steele and Solomon Bryant. She was the second of four children. She attended Ss. Peter and Paul Grammar and High School from which she graduated in 1968.
Coreen’s first job was at Government House during the administration of the late Gov. Melvin H. Evans. She loved working with figures; she always said, “numbers don’t lie.”
On Dec. 18, 1971, Coreen was united in holy matrimony with Olwin Julian Lewis, Jr. They subsequently relocated to New York where their daughters Cereese and Desiree were born. Coreen and Olwin celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2019.
Coreen worked for the Division of Tourism in New York for 13 years where she held several positions. After hurricane Hugo in 1989, Coreen returned to St. Thomas where she worked at the Human Services Department for many years. When Coreen retired from government services in 2018, she spent several years cruising the high seas.
Coreen leaves to mourn, her husband, Olwin Julian Lewis, Jr.; two daughters, Cereese Lewis-Smith and Desiree Lewis-McCall; sons-in-law, Patrick Smith Sr. and Nathaniel McCall; and grandchildren, Patrick Jr., Cylysce and Cyanna Smith, Azelle, Omari, Keazia, Enifeya and Tiara McCall.
Coreen is also survived by one sister, Blanche Simmonds Yearwood; and two brothers, Homer Bryant and Henry Simmonds, also known as Mickey; nieces, nephews and great-nephews, including Michelle Chesterfield, Charlette Thomas, Neil Yearwood, Jahmal and Jamo Luke and Darrian Yearwood; two aunts, Rehenia Sille and Henriqueta Steele; two uncles, Andrease and Edgar Steele Jr.; as well as numerous cousins and family members.
Her special friends include Ima Malone, Noeline Campbell, Catherine Ryan and the Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral priests, volunteers, and staff.
A memorial service will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Donations in Coreen’s memory can be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, P.O. Box 301767, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00803-1767. Masks or facial coverings must be worn.
