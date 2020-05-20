The family of Coreen Bryant Lewis regrets to announce the passing of our dearly beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt, who departed this life in North Carolina on May 12, 2020, after several months of illness.
Coreen was the daughter of the late Elesta Steele and Solomon Bryant.
She leaves to mourn her husband Olwin Julian Lewis Jr., to whom she was married for 48 years.
She is also survived by two daughters, Cereese Lewis Smith and Desiree Lewis McCall; sons-in-law, Patrick Smith Sr. and Nathaniel McCall; grandchildren, Patrick Jr., Cylysce and Cyanna Smith, Azelle, Omari, Keazia, Enifeya and Tiara McCall.
Coreen is also survived by one sister, Blanche Simmonds Yearwood; and two brothers, Homer Bryant, and Henry Simmonds, also known as Mickey.
Coreen’s nieces and nephews include Michelle Chesterfield, Charlette Thomas, and Neil Yearwood; great-nephews, Jamhal and Jamo Luke, and Darrain Yearwood.
She is also survived by two aunts, Rehenia Sille and Henriqueta Steele; two uncles, Andrease and Edgar Steele Jr., as well as numerous cousins and family members.
Special friends include Ima Malone, Noeline Campbell, Catherine Ryan and the Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral volunteers, priests, and staff.
Coreen will be cremated as was her expressed wish.
A memorial service will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral at a later date that will be announced.
