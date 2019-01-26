We regret to announce the passing of Mrs. Coreen Diane Nicholas, nee Rhymer, at age 57 on Jan. 8, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hubert M. Rhymer; and sister, Kathleen Rhymer.
She is survived by her husband, James S. Nicholas Jr.; daughter, Gabriella M. Nicholas; stepchildren, Stephanie, Stephen, Gloria, Rico, Leonard and Robert Nicholas; mother, Merrilyn E. Mills-Rhymer; siblings, Carolyn James, Laurie Rhymer, Janice Taylor, Doris Daniel, Renwick Rhymer, Melinda Rhymer, Hubert Rhymer and Marietta Rhymer; and other relatives and many friends too numerous to mention.
She will be interred in Florida on Feb. 9 at the Baily Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services will be conducted at Margate Moravian Fellowship at 957 SW 71st Ave., North Lauderdale, Fla. 33068.
The viewing is at 10 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be scheduled in late March on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.