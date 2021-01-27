The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved Cortrite Augustine Joseph, better known as Chucky, of Five Islands Village, Antigua, who at the time of his death was residing in Estate Mariendal, St. Thomas, USVI.
Cortrite was 69 at the time of his death.
He was the beloved son of James and Vera Joseph, both deceased.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Rosette Joseph of De Souza Road in Antigua and their only son, Edmond Joseph, and his wife Lisa in St. Thomas, USVI; three granddaughters whom he loved dearly, Kishantia, Kianna and Kenelia Joseph, who are devastated by his passing and their mothers, Kaylienne, Charise and Kennaeze.
Also left to mourn are his surviving siblings, Laurel Brookes, Lucia Joseph Floyde, Theodore, Casmore and Calbert Joseph, all in Antigua.
Cortrite will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews, Ashton McCoy, Sandra Room, Deborah Brookes, Denise Richards, Jason, Donna and Claire Joseph, Capt. Elvis Roberts, Sandra Roberts-Yearwood, Lucinda Tuitt, Patricia Stewart, Conlif, Casmin and Roger Joseph.
He had great-nieces and nephews in Antigua and abroad too numerous to mention.
Also mourning his passing are his in-laws, Conrad Brookes, Melrose Floyde in Antigua and the siblings of Rosette Joseph, especially Jane and Keithroy Evans in St. Thomas who were his immediate neighbors preceeding his death.
His uncle Lauchland Joseph and family Contant Knolls, numerous cousins including the Josephs of Supreme Printing and their families in St. Thomas, Edith Peters and family in Florida, Julian and Byron Joseph, Cavelle Joseph and her family in New York, Yvette Armstrong and family in the USA, Miguel Joseph and family in Clarks Hill, Antigua, Thelbert Joseph and Baby Brown and their families in Bendals, Daisiana George and family in Liberta, the Browns of Five Islands and the Macks of Grays Farm, Antigua.
Many friends assisted and interacted with Cortrite during his residence in St. Thomas, Morris, his boss — John Cooper and his construction team, the Miller family of Harmony House, the family of the late Miguel Aponte’, the families of the late Daisy and Whenny Prophet, Glenroy Stevens, the boys and families, Valencia Brady and family, Keithroy Joseph and his social group, Athena Maduro and family in the BVI, the Mc Coy and Francis family in St. Croix.
Cortrite was a founding member of the Five Islands Football Club and a dear friend to many in the village, all whom he looked forward to hanging out with whenever he returned home.
His friends also include his former workmates at the Galley Bay Hotel from the 1970’s, King Zachari and Calypso Slain.
May his soul rest in eternal peace!
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Cortrite Agustine Joseph in St. Thomas, USVI, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 6 p.m. at the Memorial Moravian Church, St. Thomas.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
The service can be viewed from the Memorial Moravian Church Facebook page or You Tube Channel –— Memorial Moravian Church.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
