Craig F. Long, 73, passed away Feb. 25, 2023, in St. Thomas, USVI. Craig was born on March 5, 1949, in Royal Oak, MI and was the dear spouse of Lynda Long (Young) (d 2018).
Craig graduated from Royal Oak Kimball High School and studied at Oakland Community College. An automotive technician and service manager, he also worked in construction and ran his own automobile air conditioning repair business on St. Thomas for many years. Craig loved music, played the electric guitar in a teenage band, and heard a very young Stevie Wonder play at Fortune Records in Detroit. He also loved railroad travel and history, and classic automobiles – attending many Woodward Dream Cruises. During his 38 years as a resident of St. Thomas he had a special fondness for Sib’s on the Mountain, and all its wonderful patrons and staff.
Craig and his wife and partner Lynda, born Nov. 13, 1952, were together from the time she was 17 working at a local Zayre’s discount store in Woburn, Massachusetts, where Craig ran the Auto Center. Craig’s career took them both to upstate New York and then to the Chicago area where Lynda started working at Marriott’s Great America. After they moved to St. Thomas in the mid-80’s Lynda worked as executive assistant to Dr. Benjamin Spock for many years. Later, at 40, she returned to school and became a registered nurse, practicing at the Schneider Regional Medical Center until her passing on July 13, 2018. Family and friends admired Lynda’s joy and tenacity as she managed diabetes from age nine and kidney failure later in her life. She survived several years on peritoneal dialysis until she received a kidney transplant, continuing her work as a nurse throughout.
Craig was the adored son of Carol J. Long (Adler) (d 2018) and Cleo Franklin (C. Frank) Long (d 1981) of Royal Oak, MI, and is survived by his sister Patricia A. Franz (Long) of Royal Oak, MI and brother Brian F. Long of Milwaukee, WI.
A Memorial Service will be planned for both Craig and Lynda on St. Thomas later this year.
Always a dreamer and a Dream Cruiser, we will miss you dearly, Craig – until we see you and Lynda together again in the great beyond. Love you both, forever!
