It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Kenneth Kirchoff, age 62, on Nov. 21, 2021, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla.
Craig was a loving husband, brother, and a caring friend to all who knew him. He was a man that would help anyone in need and was always available to lend-a-hand, but who usually preferred to use his quick wit to make you laugh while he watched you work.
Born in St Thomas at Knud-Hansen Memorial Hospital, Craig was a native Virgin Islander. Along with brothers Eric and Gregory, Craig was a long time owner/proprietor of the Sea Chest, a business started by his late parents, Helen and Frank Kirchoff. While an expert in the paint/hardware business, Craig later transitioned the family business into real estate development, warehousing, and storage.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ilse Rosenberg Kirchoff; brothers, Gregory and Eric Kirchoff; foster mother, Helen Gjessing; and siblings, Catherine and Jonathon Gjessing; eight nephews and nieces; and an entire island that loved and laughed with him. Craig will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family asks everyone to celebrate the good memories they have of Craig and that donations be made to Shaky Acres Recovery House, 24G Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, USVI 00802 in lieu of flowers.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.