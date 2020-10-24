We are saddened to announce the death of Crescent Charles, lovingly known as Sister or Creso. She died at her home in St. Thomas on Monday, Oct. 19, at 70 years old.
Chreso is survived by her long time partner, Earl Blackman and four children, Carlton Xavier, Curtis Leatham, Curly Blanc and Clyde Blackman; her grandchildren, Curvin Leatham, Curana Leatham, Curmisha Leatham, Kareem Casimir, Raheem Casimir, Haniella Williams, Calri Xavier, Calrin Xavier, Vernesha Xavier and Chelsea, Clyde and Caleb Blackman; her three sisters, Melanie Charles, Octovie Charles, Solo Charles; two brothers, Clyve Blaize and Alfred George and many great-grandchildren.
Prior to passing, Creso had many loved ones by her side, including Rasta, Elijah Edwards, Annette Casimir, Leah Houston, Rebecca Blackman, James, Ethlyn, Jenelle and the entire Nisbett family.
Creso was born on Sept. 30, 1950, in Grand Bay, Dominica, to Josephine Blaize and Devon Charles. She came to St. Thomas, V.I., in 1988 and made it her new home.
Creso was a devoted mother, grandmother and major bingo player. She had a zestfulness for playing bingo and cards with her close family and friends. She was often heard saying “papa BINGO.”
Prior to becoming sick, Creso was passionate about selling her famous blood pudding and fruits and vegetables throughout St. Thomas. She loved to laugh and be around the younger generation of her family, often looking after her great-grandchildren, Amelia, Kamarion and Kamarianna Casimir.
She loved life and her family. She called things like she saw them and was almost always smiling or laughing. She lived life with no judgements and no expectations. She could be heard saying “do your business and keep your secret.” She was a realist and lived life honestly and stress free, often shaking her head and saying “the world a go so.” Her large personality and delightful spirit will be greatly missed.
A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and service at 10. The body will be cremated. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Crescent Charles.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.