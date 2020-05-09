The Frett, Rhymer, and Donadelle families are sad to announce the passing of Cresencia M. Frett, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in her family’s residence in Sunrise, Fla.
She is survived by her uncle, John L Rhymer of North Sound, Virgin Gorda; sons, Hugo Frett Jr., Roy Frett, Aubrey Frett and Amos Frett; daughters, Celecia Frett- Smith, Andrea Frett-Shaw, and Jacklyn Frett; brothers, Leslie Rhymer, Alfredo Paulus, LeRoy Paulus, Gregory Rhymer, and Ricardo Rhymer; sisters, Sandra Laforest, Evelyn Wallace, Rosalia Rhymer-Rohan, Velma Nicholson, and Carol Rhymer; grandchildren, Jamila Miller-Christopher, Abijah Ellington, Iyanta Ellington, Nkosi Motilewa, Malicki Frett, Anya Frett-Tolbert, Annalyn Frett, Anisha Frett- Dickerson, Mahai Frett, Asim Frett, J’Ada Frett, Daniquah Francis, Danisha Frett, Ahmani Frett, Ahjahma Frett, Kalice Frett, Malake Dhu, Mickel Dhu, Micquena Dhu, and Jahcia Frett; 34 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Kendra Frett, Althea Frett, and Jasmine Frett; son-in-law, Alonzo Smith, Cornelius Shaw and Devon Dhu; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and the funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
