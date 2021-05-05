Cristina Estrada Rivera Almonte
We regret to inform you that Cristina Estrada Rivera Almonte, age 79, passed away in Ocala, Fla., on April 27, 2021.
The funeral service for Cristina Estrada Rivera Almonte will take place Friday, May 7, 2021, at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church, 1-33 Estate Contant, St. Thomas, V.I. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
She was survived by her children, Jose Carlos Rivera Estrada, Hazel Benjamin; grandchildren, Luis Jr., Joshua, Daniella, Dante, Deanta, Janae Rivera Yasmin and Jamir Hackett, Adrian Bonelli. JazzMin Gardner, Jamaine and Jamaine Jr., Benjamin, DaQuan Byron Jr.; brothers-in-law, Gervasio Rivera Freytes and Gregory Johnson; sisters-in-laws, Ana Nieves and Marilyn Ayala Johnson; nieces and nephews, Lucy Amaro, Ana, Iris, Maria, Gervasio Jr., Jolee, Ryan, Rashawn, Ranae and Raiden Emanuel, Juan, Sarah, Brianna, Kiara, Andre and Kai Ayala; and special friends, Merlise Henry, Evelyn Rodriguez-Watts, Valerie Aubain and Ladiah Whyte.
Michael Charles
Michael Charles passed April 6, 2021, at the age of 89.
He was survived by his son, Johnson Charles; sister, Geranise Francois; nephews, Joseph Frederick, Leonards Charles, Hyacinth Charles, Cornelius Charles; nieces, Magadalene Charles, Scholastics Charles, Catherine Charles, Veronica Gustave, Monica Hunter, Claudia Remy, Barbra Charles and Julie Charles; too many grandnieces and nephews to mention; and friends, Flora Fredrick and family and Bernice and Carmen.
The viewing will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service is at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Gwendolyn Doreen Penn Lettsome
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Gwendolyn Doreen Penn Lettsome, who departed this life Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Long Island, New York, at the age of 83.
Gwen — or Doreen, as she was affectionately called — was born, and raised in Tortola, BVI, and spent most of her adult life in St. Thomas, USVI, after migrating with her husband in 1962. Gwendolyn worked for the Public Works Department and later the Police Department for more than 30 years before retiring in 1992. She was a hard worker and a faithful worker with an exceptionally good work ethic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Trinita Penn; brothers, Herschel and Richard Penn; and sisters, Estelle Dawson, Doris Hodge and Eldwith Frett.
Those Gwendolyn leaves behind to cherish her memories include her husband of 59 years, Benjamin Lettsome; children, Karen and Kirt Lettsome and Nydia Lettsome Lewis; grandchildren, Imani Chappelle, Nyisha, Neshell, and Naiya Lewis; son-in-law, Neville “Tasha” Lewis; sisters, Perla Industrious, Eva Mae Bailey, and Ruby Nibbs; brothers-in-law, Quincy and Jeffrey Lettsome and Garie Frett; sister-in-law, Almede Connor; nephews and nieces, Carol Dawson, Irma Gordon, Alda Lettsome, Rena Dawson; Ottley and Bennet Hodge, Carmen Venzen, Lydia Moolenaar, Gerda Weekes; Lloyd, Gilbert “Flipper,” Joel, and Bert-Allen Penn, Deniece and Cheryl Penn, Marlene Thomas; Roy Venzen and Richard Penn, Luette Hinds, Maudlyn Richards, Lizette Penn, Arleser Barzey, Etma Maduro, Paulette Wilson; Gerard, Myrna, and Judith Industrious; Dale Penn, Brian Henley, Neal and Celia Mala, Alpheus, Avril, and Alonzo Bailey; Ralain, Wayne, Vern, and Troy Frett, Necia Meyers, Ita Mae Frett; Charles Nibbs, Lorette and Jackie Nibbs, Cheryl Mathavious, and Keturah Fleming; and special friends, Norah Smith Manns, Audrey Smith, and Grace Rhymer.
Gwendolyn was also survived by a host of other nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will be held Friday, May 7, at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat from 9 a.m., with services at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
The family requests that anyone who plans to attend wear festive colors. Remember to wear your mask.
Any photos, written tributes, or video tributes (two-minute maximum) can be sent to tributes2doreen@gmail.com by today.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
