Curtis Clint Webbe, also known as Blackiest and King Malak, died Oct. 19, 2019.
The viewing is Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing is at Bordeaux Farmers Market the next day from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. at the cemetery in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. African attire is recommended.
He is survived by his mother, Phillippa Webbe; father, Elvan Webbe; life partner, Diann Isidore Love; children, Deshaun Webbe, Ajani Webbe, Jahtehya Webbe Isidore, Malachi Webbe, Muffin Isidore; sister, Hermina Hyacinth; brothers, Stafford "Chan" Hyacinth, Ember "Abo" Hubert, Kerry Jahfa Webbe; nieces, Kamesha Nelson, Kanesha Connor, Amber Hubert, Sharmonie Hubert, Jazmine Hyacinth, Jade Hyacinth; nephews, Jelani Hyacinth, Shaquille Hubert Kione Hubert, Jaleel Hyacinth, RasKaleed Connor, Addai Hubbert; grandchildren, Armani Webbe, Nala Webbe, Sprinkles Powell; aunts, Henia George, Juliana George, Agnes Canning, Molly Hamilton, Doris, Loletha, Eileen, Connie, Audrey, Muriel, Pamela; uncles, Allan George, Philip George, Francis George, John George, Calvin, Goodwin, Nathaniel; close relatives, Jimmy, Shirley and Olga; and cousins, friends and acquaintances too numerous to mention.
