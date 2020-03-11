Curtis James Lee was born on Feb. 17, 1963, to Martha and James Wheeler Lee (deceased) in Brooklyn, N.Y.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Curtis was called home to spread his love, music, joy and kindness.
To celebrate his life, Curtis leaves his mother, Ms. Martha Moron’; daughter, Ms. Jazmyn Renee Lee; former wife, Angela “Angie” Lee; aunt, Jessica Locklear; uncle, Leroy Smith; and a host of cousins and friends.
Curtis Lee will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. His services will be conducted by Batts and Bridge Funeral home (https://battsbridges.com/) and the service will be at Trinity Worship center, located at 4851 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294.
