Cynthia Jackson
The family of Cynthia Jackson sadly announces her passing on Nov. 9, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga.
She was born in Antigua on Oct. 3, 1948, to Lillian Joseph and James David.
She began her career as an English teacher in Antigua. She moved to St. Thomas in 1976 and married the late Maurice E. Jackson in 1978. After a 30-year career as an attendance counselor at Charlotte Amalie High School (CAHS), she retired in 2013. She was a devoted wife to Maurice Jackson and a dedicated mother to Michael K. Jackson, Michelle Jackson-Frett and Maurice H. Jackson. She was well-respected in the community, including at work and at church. She was known for her friendly, high-spirited personality, her love for her students, and her faith in Christ.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her sons, Michael (Chanene) and Maurice; daughter, Michelle (Renard); brothers, Robert David and Joseph David; grandchildren, Laila, Michaela, Jace, Malia, Semaj, Shabree and Sadiya; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Jackson; her father, James David; her mother, Lillian Joseph; and her sister. Salomie Challenger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Anna’s Retreat from 9 to 10 a.m. with the funeral services from 10 to 11 a.m. at the same location. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Yvonne Maria Phillips Francis
Yvonne Maria Phillips Francis of Smith Bay, St. Thomas, died Nov. 2, 2021, on the island of St. Croix.
She is survived by her husband, attorney Leonard B. Francis Jr.; son, Nyere Francis Sr.; daughter, Dr. Kula Francis Hendrickson; daughter-in-law, Donnica Williams Francis; son-in-law, Dr. Kenny Hendrickson; grandsons, Nyere Francis Jr., Tyereeq Perez; granddaughters, Madison Francis, Knala Hendrickson; great-granddaughter, Nyea Francis; adopted sons, Kenneth Joseph, Lavelle Campbell, Emilio Rodriguez, and Martires Taveraz; sisters, Donna Cisse, Valorie “Lulah” Lynch, Linda Phillips-Prentis, and Millicent Roberts; brother, Rupert Roberts Jr., sisters-in-law, Eleanor Turner Thomson, Karen Turner, Joyce Francis Edwards, Tamera Roberts; brothers-in-law, Mohammed Cisse, Eric Lynch, Hesketh “Wakie” Prentis, Frederick Turner Jr., Leroy Edwards; great-aunt, Cleopatra Donadelle; aunts, Eileen Andreas, Florine Osborne, Eleanor Phillips, Rita Jackson, Lorraine Nibbs; uncles, Winston and Patrick Phillips, Lionel Andreas Sr.; nieces, Zakiyah, Prasada, and Ashanti Solomon, Sriyah Ward, Kenya Willocks, Shantelle Gittens, Kaylah Prentis, Shawna and Kishma Francis, Linette Thomas-Tyler, Cheryl Thomson, Juliette Smith; nephews, Karreem Dowdye, Bhakti Solomon, Onesimo Roberts, Donavon Smith, Jermaine John; special great-nieces, Se-Dejah Simmonds, Sundara Martinez, Genesis Quarterman, Prema and Prana Fontaine, Ariyah Ward, Makeba Durival, Madison Forbes; and special great-nephews, Kenyon Burnett, Abassi Solomon, Ahimsa Ward, Terrence and Terrell Tyler, Mehkai Francis.
She is also survived by cousins, Cheryl V. Francis, Natalie Moorhead, Ray Barnes, Colleen and Patricia Bates, Angel O’Reilly, Lorenzo Acosta, Sandra Acosta Eubank, Lydell Andreas, Lionel Andreas Jr., Wayne and Keno Andreas; Lenore “Isuma” Schrader, Warren Jacobs, Coreen Aska, Donna Hector, Leroy, JoAnn, Raymond, Martha, Jacqueline, and Michael Osborne, Leroy “Randy” Pena, Debra and Paul Edwards, Lawrence Phillips Jr., Audrey and Wesley Phillips, Andrea Young, Ronald Schneider, Rhonda, Raynelle, Reva, Ronice, and Ralna Jackson, Reisa Jackson Henry, Lita Denis Clunis, Brian Petersen, Michael, LuDiqua, LuTisha, and LuShane Phillips, Tanya Phillips-Smith; the McAlpin, Francis, Samuel, and Donadelle families; godchildren, Amobi Christopher Sr., Caira Isaac, Lou-Ann Souffront, Jordan John; special friends, Carmen Blondie DeCastro and family, Dorsett family, Cedelle Petersen, Janette Mingo, Tina Jennings, Eurma Moore, Tyel Lawrence, Coreen Harris, and the Henderson family, Orville Edney, Fern Callwood, Jillian Webster, Lois Sanders, Jacqueline Blyden, Dale Morton, and the entire UVI and Extension staff, as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. today at the James Memorial Funeral Home on St. Croix. A funeral service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in Anna’s Retreat on Friday, Nov. 19, with viewing and tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Francis Family Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Jeffrey Tyrone Majette
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, for Jeffrey Tyrone Majette.
The viewing will be on Nov. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The homegoing ceremony will be held Nov. 27, at Wesley Methodist Church, with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Edris Parsons; sister, Erinn Martin-Seay; daughter, Akilah Estrada-Majette; aunts, Muriel Sellers and Patricia “Treysha” Parsons; uncles, Albert, Patrick, James and Paul “Bagga” Parsons, and Rev. Canon Julian M. Clarke; nieces, Egypt and Emery Seay; nephews, Ethan Seay; grandmother, Caroline “Bessie” Parsons; honorary brothers, Lynn Fredericks and Gregory “Jamma” Rhymer; great-aunts, Leona Escalera and Dr. Arthurlyn Thomas; great-uncles, Capt. Wendell Parsons (Tortola) and Alvin Brown; cousins, Jawara and Jahsheba Williams, Jahli Galloway, Ahmad, Patrick “Jamal,” Jahima, Janae, Jimmique, Jasmine and Jacqueline Parsons, Khiyana Parsons-Brown; Cecelia Walker and Marcus Clarke; special cousin, Oliver “Sonny Cow” Wilson; special friends, Brenda, Jenevieve, Jewell, Judy and Lindy Fredricks, Shannon Yearwood, Debra Turnbull, Dexter Moore, Rupert “Trooper” Walters and family; Wayne Hansen, Errol “Skeebo” Rodgers, Athniel “Chammy” Blyden, Carlton “Ital” Dowe, Charles “Sputty” and Louis “Lo Lo” Willis, Valentine “Capt.” Gumbs,” Jerome “Chopper” John, Renee Rhymer and Emery Rhymer, Alphonso “Ali” Hanley and Roy and Leona Battiste.
He is also survived by members of 1969-1977 PAL Little/Pony Baseball Team; Jesters Baseball AA Team; Wayne Aspinal Bears; PMP Garden Basketball Brothers Team; Rebels Football Team; CAHS Chicken Hawks Football/Basketball team; Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1978; the Mahogany Estate’s past and present families; and other friends and family too numerous to mention.
