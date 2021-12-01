The family of Cynthia Jackson sadly announces her passing on Nov. 9, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga.
She was born in Antigua on Oct. 3, 1948, to Lillian Joseph and James David.
She began her career as an English teacher in Antigua. She moved to St. Thomas in 1976 and married the late Maurice E. Jackson in 1978. After a 30-year career as an attendance counselor at Charlotte Amalie High School (CAHS), she retired in 2013. She was a devoted wife to Maurice Jackson and a dedicated mother to Michael K. Jackson, Michelle Jackson-Frett and Maurice H. Jackson. She was well-respected in the community, including at work and at church. She was known for her friendly, high-spirited personality, her love for her students, and her faith in Christ.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her sons, Michael (Chanene) and Maurice; daughter, Michelle (Renard); brothers, Robert David and Joseph David; grandchildren, Laila, Michaela, Jace, Malia, Semaj, Shabree and Sadiya; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Jackson; her father, James David; her mother, Lillian Joseph; and her sister. Salomie Challenger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Anna’s Retreat from 9 to 10 a.m. with the funeral services from 10 to 11 a.m. at the same location. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
