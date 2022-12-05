We have lost our beloved Cynthia Patterson Tyler. Long-time Saint Croix resident, Cynthia (Thia) Tyler passed away on Nov. 2, at her home in Christiansted where she had resided for more than 34 years.
Cynthia was born on May 11, 1955, in Annapolis, Md. to Ruth and Frances Patterson, and she was always proud of her Native Potawatomi First Nation heritage, acquired through her fully Native grandfather, Valentine Ritchie.
She graduated from The Key School in Annapolis and went on to graduate from Washington College in Chestertown, Md. In 1986, Cynthia and her husband George set sail in their 47-foot sailboat from Galesville, Md. to tour the world and experience its beauty and afterwards settled on her beloved island of Saint Croix.
Cynthia was a multi-talented woman with a loving, caring, curious spirit towards everyone she met. She will be remembered for her gracious hospitality, her adventurous entrepreneurship, and her love of and passionate belief in Crucian culture.
Cynthia’s friends, family and the island of Saint Croix will miss her energy and her constant quest for the greater good. She will also be sadly missed, and always remembered for her free spirit, determination, and dedication to others. She leaves behind many friends, employees, and business partners, all of whom she has guided, mentored, and befriended. Cynthia Tyler was and will continue to be a true legend in her own way.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George Severn Tyler, III, her brothers, Jeffrey A. Patterson (Laura) and Stephen B. Patterson. She is survived by her brother, Michael Patterson (Kathy), her niece, Ruth Patterson-Goodman, her nephews, Andrew, Michael, and Tim Patterson, her stepson, Hamilton Tyler, and his sons, Hunter and Hamilton Tyler, Jr., her stepdaughter, Caroline Tyler Huddleston (Ken), and her partner, Kenjo Pannell. We all find comfort in knowing she will be received by our loved ones at heaven’s door, and be looking down on us.
