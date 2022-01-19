With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Cynthia S. Miller, also known as Ma’ Milla and Cousin Cynthie, on Dec. 25, 2021. Cynthia was called home peacefully at the age of 97.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Eliza George; father, Sanford Meyers; husband, Ivan Miller; sons, Dave Miller, Kent Miller; daughters, Sonia Battiste, Thyra Smith; and grandsons, Dion Miller, Kevin Wheatley.
She is survived by her children, Glenn Miller; adopted son, Henry Jackson; Glencia Steele, Erie Miller, Anita Miller, Wayne Miller, Marilyn Miller; son-in-law, Edmund Steele; daughters-in-law, Ena Miller, Roxanne Miller, Margaret Miller, Jacky Jackson; grandchildren, Glenn Miller Jr., Dale Miller, Monique Miller, Steve Miller, Gary Jackson, Gail Jackson, Shea Smith-Halliday, LuAnne Hodge, Tamara Hodge-Wells, Davon Miller, Adriene Miller, Monique Miller, Sheree Hanley, Cornell Yarbrough II, Tesha Donaldson, Danica Miller, D’sean Miller, Rahkeem Battiste, Denee’ Daniel, Cindell Daniel, Lew Daniel Jr., and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, at Bethany Moravian Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery, Coral Bay, St. John. Transportation to the funeral will be provided from Cruz Bay ferry dock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Guests are asked to wear floral prints or festive colors.
