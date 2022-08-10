It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Mrs. Cyrene Veronica Henderson, affectionally known as “Mrs. Veronica or Heno.” On July 26, 2022, at the age of 88, God called her home.
Mrs. Henderson was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend to everyone who she encountered.
Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her husband, John Henderson, who was know as Big Pants.
She is survived by her sons, Seymore, Zuki, and Waso Roberts; daughter, Iesha Roberts Henderson; daughters-in-law, Jacklyn Roberts, Doris Roberts, Lorenz Roberts; grandchildren, Tasha, Takesha, Tahja, Tashmore, Michael, Kara, Shaquille, Jamille, Latisha, Claxton, Shamall, Keisha Roberts and Shantel Harley; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 20 nieces; 16 nephews; many cousins and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is Thursday, Aug. 18, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 19, at Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church (Raphune Hill) from 10 to 11 a.m., with service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral home and Cremation Services.
