Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Cyril A Battiste Sr, aka 'Mezo' or 'Quacksa.' He earned his wings peacefully with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2023, at his home in his son's loving arms.
Cyril Battiste is survived by his wife, Clarisa T Battiste who he took care of upon his passing.
Mezo is also survived by his daughters, Carol Battiste and Casandra Trotman; sons, Delano Hall, Gladstone Wallace, Cyril Battiste Jr and Cecil Battiste; sister, Kareen Duran; brother, Keith Battiste; grandchildren, Shamal Francis, Shamika Gumbs, Shardnay Gumbs, Lionel Gumbs, Malik Battiste, Shavannah Wade, Tienieque Asonia Herbert, Shanté Forbes, N'Kaila Battiste and Ronald Forbes; sister-in-law, Delta Gumbs, and many nieces and nephews to numerous to mention.
The first viewing will take place on Feb. 23, 2023, at the Blyden Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m.
The second viewing is on Feb. 24, 2023, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Tutu from 9 to 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.