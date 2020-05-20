Funeral service for Daisy Todman, who died April 21, is set for Friday, May 22, 2020.
The viewing is set for 8 to 10 a.m. at New Vision Ministries in Contant. The service follows at 10 a.m. with interment at Western Cemetery No. 2.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Israel Todman and Clinton Todman.
She is survived by her mother, Marie Ceta Todman; children, Alston Lambertis Jr., Avion Lambertis Sr., Ardinal Hughes and Joseph Piper Jr.; grandchildren, Kyresha Lambertis, De’Jah Lambertis, Kynesha Hughes, Avion Lambertis Jr., KyNijah Hughes, KyNia Hughes, K’Nique Lambertis, and Ava Piper; great-grandchild, J’urnie Carelock; daughter-in-law, Ada Stout-Hughes; brothers, Elroy "Big Dog" Todman, Sinclear Todman Sr.; sister-in-law, Claudia Joseph-Todman; uncles, Kirtney Thomas and Donald “Mack” Todman; aunts, Eugenia Hodge, Vancina Todman, Melva, Elva "Ellie", Delva "Tiny", Veronica "Rosie" Thomas; nephews, Sinclear Jr., "TeeJay ", Davon, Clinton Jr., Shurad, Avery Todman, Travis Todman, Travis Todman Jr.; nieces, TyRhonda, Sheryl, Ashia "Ieesha" Todman, Michelle Todman, Tanisha Todman, Rachel Todman, Makayla Todman, Brianna Maxwell, Destiny Todman; special cousins, Gary Thomas, Vincent Thomas Sr., Romeo Thomas, Brenda Thomas, Leayle King, Terrence "TJ", Berenice Hodge, Leroy Todman, Courtney "Wadada" Briggs, Janet Pedro, Màrilyn Fredricks, Richard E. Smith Sr., Trica Thomas, Bishop and Pastor Melvin Herbert, Sister Beverly Brathwaite, Beverly Thomas-Benjamin; and close family friends, Angelica Outlaw, Alexandria Barry, and Lauren Romney.
Services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
