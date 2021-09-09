It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dale "Jah Lion" Bryan on Aug. 23, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Bryan and Gloria Anthony; and his brothers, Jermaine Jarvis and Dana Bryan.
Dale's brother, Toussaint Bryan, passed away shortly after him.
Dale is survived by his brothers, Cleofoster Scotland, Oswald and Deon Anthony, George and Dean Bryan; sisters, Terrymoore Anthony, Velma, Selah, Delta and Brigette Bryan; special nephew, Evan Baron Jr., and special niece, Luana Bryan.
Dale is also survived by his longtime partner, Shea Smith-Halliday; and her children, Akacia, Kaylon and Diovani Halliday; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to certain restrictions, private arrangements are being done by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
