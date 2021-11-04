It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Damian J. LaMotta, who passed away on Oct. 14, 2021, in St. Thomas, USVI.
He is survived by his parents, Dorothy and John LaMotta; grandparents, Claudia Thomas and Pierre Alexander; daughter, Mia Niomi LaMotta De los Santos; siblings, Kenisha Angol, Daicia, Danillia and Alisha Mellow Janika, Jamiella and Jakiella LaMotta; aunts, Mary Joseph, Theresa Daryhl, Zita John, Melanine Blaize, Sheron Thomas, Gloreen Letang, Tafari St. Louis, Cordelia Benjamin, Denise and Deborah LaMotta, Erma Brathwaite-LaMotta and Karen LaMotta (in laws); uncles, Charly and Neilcon St. Louis, Keith, Glenn and Wesley LaMotta, Robert Motta, Abdullah Zatar (in law); nieces, Folasade and Adenike Fashakin, Nola Damond; nephews, Karter Alexander; cousins, Dimitri, Dimisha and Tyce Beix, Mckenny, and Makasha Baron Dillon, Faith, Nikai, Aminah St. Louis, Janna Loche, Mikeala, Mercedes, Melissa and Michael Benjamin Jaylen and Jayden Durand, Jaylisa and Jayda Espinoza, Matthias, Kwesi, Kishaun and Kenan Thomas, Romeo Walters, Deanne Blaize, Odessa Royer, Tanaycia and Teon Persad, Keith LaMotta Jr., Lucy, Elisa, Kyle, Gelisa, Krystal, Myenn, and Myell LaMotta, Jemanie and Kallundah Dawson, Shanese and Reissia Motta, Molika and Marsha Finch, Jaliah and Kaliah Lloyd etc., many more.
He is also survived by the Sibs extended family, the Sibillys; close friends, Kwesi Thomas, Dimitri Beix, Shadeem Julien, Alvius Schneider Sr., Kervin Alexander, Chade Brown, Gloria and Oliver Perez, Carol Estevez, Jaquan Francis, Valancia Fontaine, Jonisha Aubain, Andrew Bennett, Manny Fashakin, Erin Damond, Gitano Creque, Mikey Drigo, Kennal and Tupac Espirit, Shamal and Shakai Miller, Barimore Frazer, Terrance Williams, Avonell Aubain.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the first viewing at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals today from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the Mass at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
