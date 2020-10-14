Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Danet Mahoney on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, age 74, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Danet Mahoney was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Sr.; and brother-in-law, Dr. Aubrey Roebuck.
He was survived by sons, Troy Sr. and Tizoni Mahoney; daughter, Latoya Mahoney; brothers, Roy Jr. and Joma Mahoney; sisters, Bernice Boynes, Edna Roebuck, Sylvia Ross, Jenice Vanheyningen, Betty, Norma and Patricia Mahoney; brothers-in-law, Capt. Noel Boynes Sr., Halva Vanheyningen Sr; grandchildren, Maura, Ameda and Jaime Smith; Troy Jr., Trai, Trevante, TiKoy, Te’junique Mahoney; Janelle, Ah’mari, Zemien, Razz, Tileema, Ellithe and Faith Mahoney and Tiniqua Mahoney-Wash; great-grandchildren, Malia, Troy III, Majesty, Gabriel, Janessa, La’Shae and Taliah Mahoney; Za’Niya Wash, Avani, Dominic, Deonys, Jade, Zayden, and Zamere Smith.
The first viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 15, at Holy Family Church. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.