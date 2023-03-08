Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Daniel Elliott on Feb. 28, 2023, at his residence at the age of 86.
Mr. Daniel Elliott leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Claudette Elliott, Deborah Hull, Beverly Frasier; son, Garfield Hull; grandchildren, Dr. Denely and Jenely Fraser, Diana, Minelva, Emani and Gersha, Franklyn, Claudius, Christopher, Arlington, Ashiel and Leon Hendrickson, Inga Brown, Rosetta Harper, Rosena and Cecily Elliott; great grandchildren, Jamal Smit Jr., Leana Hendrickson, Demitri Michell, Jahzette Harper; daughter-in-law, Carlene and Jane Hendrickson and Rosalyn Elliott; son-in-law, Dennison Fraser and Robert Niholls; step children, Myrthlyn Nicholls, Emanuel, Theophilus and Weston Hendrickson, Cecil Elliott; nieces, Margaret Swanston, Victoria Taylor,Dorothy Hendrickson and Caesarine Jeffers; great nieces, Michaela James, Syreeta and Sophia Gumbs,Lorna Tyrell, Illena Mills, Christina and Vernitia Clark, Cheri Davidson, Wendy Henderson, Vincia Herbert, Lorna Bussue and Ornette Hendrickson; great nephews, Tony and Vaughn Swanston, Shakim Gumbs, George Morris, Luther and Alton Clark, Derick Gutliffe, Robert Rawlins, Kenrick Johnson, Keith Herbert, Raymond and Eugene Henderson, Steven Aberdeen, Stedroy Hendrickson, Cecil and Frederick Smithen; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Healing Center “New Testament Church of God” (41 D Contant next to the Old Mill across from Taxi Association). Viewing is at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.