Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Daniel Ezekiel Williams on
Jan. 8, 2022.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Gilbert and Samuel Williams; children, Eric Williams and Kathleen Caraballo; brother, Alfred Harris; sisters, Henrietta V. Weekes, and Josephine Williams; nephews, Darrel Audain and Maxim Williams; and niece, Sonia Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Williams; grandchildren, Shamaleen Caraballo and Victor Caraballo Sr.; great-grandchildren, Victor Caraballo Jr., Teirra Caraballo, Kenley Ancrum Jr., JKaelah Lettsome, and Kushaeka Caraballo; brother, Lionel Gilbert; sister, Leonora Saunders; nephews, Alexander C. Harris Sr., Ezekiel D. Harris, Francisco R. Harris, Warren “Yaba” Williams, Patrick Williams, Derek Williams, Collin Williams, Brian Williams, Darrell Gilbert, Chester Gilbert, Denver Audain, Nathaniel Weekes Jr., Ricky Weekes, and Morley Saunders; nieces, Jacquelyn V. Harris-Rolle, Dr. Debbie Williams-Isaac, Leonie Rose, Dawn Weekes, Mavis Saunders, Verna Saunders, and Viviyana Bey; special cousins, Wilhelmina Berry and Azariah Thomas; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins too number to mention; and special friends, Pauline Lawrence, Viola King, Margaret Gumbs, and Terrance Carty.
There will be one viewing at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Cathedral Church of All Saints on Garden Street, St. Thomas, with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery
No. 3.
The family requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask regulations, and all other outlined safety protocols.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.