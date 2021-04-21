Daniel Livingston Lake
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Livingston Lake, better known as Easy Boy Lake of Roaches Hill, Anguilla, and St. Thomas, V.I., who died April 4, 2021, in Key West, Fla.
Daniel leaves to mourn, his wife, Ovilda Lake of Key West, Fla.; son, Lavel Lake of Virginia; daughter-in-law, Mary Lake of Virginia; adopted daughter, Adrianna Brown and family of Florida; sisters, Ethel Lake and family on St. Maarten; Lucinda Kretchmann-Lake and family on St. Martin; and Lena Richardson-Lake and family on Anguilla; brothers, James and Lucian Lake and families on St. Maarten; brothers-in-law, Ashton Richardson in Anguilla, John Matthias in Puerto Rico, Obed Mathias in Virginia, Nigel Matthias in St. Croix, Douglas Matthias in St. John and Dave Matthias in Orlando; special friends, Ambrose Gumbs in Florida, Alda Monsanto and family, Lucas Reed, Carlos Woods, Carol Smith-Powell and family, Fernandez family in Key West, Elkin Lloyd, his boxing manager of Anguilla; and the following families, Lake, Richardson, Kretschmann, Vanterpool, Hodge, Alexander, Reid, Wathey, Petty, Robert, Rey and Brooks; and nieces, nephews, cousins, close relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
There will be a viewing at the Blyden Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The service of thanksgiving for the life of Daniel Livingston Lake will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Cruz Bay Baptist Church on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. The viewing and tributes will be from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Calabash Boom Cemetery.
May the soul of Daniel Livingston Lake rest in eternal peace.
John William Henderson
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved John William Henderson, affectionally known as Big Pants, on March 28, 2021, at the age of 84. He was loving, caring and generous to all he came in contact with.
He is survived by his wife, Cyrene Henderson; sons, Welthworth, Bertram, and Alberto Roberts, Calvert and Calvin Henderson; daughters, Kay, Sharon, Ingrid, Madaline, Judith, Dora, Patsey, Annette, and Arlene Henderson, Jacinth Sutton and Iesha Roberts-Henderson; daughters-in-law, Lorenze, Doris and Jacklyn Roberts, Denise Henderson; grandchildren, Tamesha, Tahja, Tashmore, Takesha, Michael, Kara, Shaguille, Jamille, Latisha, Claxton Jr., Shamall, and Keisha Roberts, Shantel Harley; and 16 other grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 16 nephews and 15 nieces; special friends, Ira Todman, Stanley “Harry” Phillips Sr., and Steve “Big Steve” Samuel; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Friday, April 23, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, which is across from the fire station in Tutu.
Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
