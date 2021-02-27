Daniel R. Yannone, 54, tragically died alongside his wife Neisha and son Tyler on Monday, Feb. 15. Daniel is now resting in eternal peace with our Lord.
Daniel was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 13,1966. Though he was born and raised in Ohio, Daniel resided in St. Thomas for the last 30 years and considered the island his home, and everyone he encountered to be part of his extended family.
Daniel and Neisha were both very passionate about and committed to the community which they supported through a variety of endeavors. They were proud owners of Beep Business Services, involved members of St. Thomas Reformed Church, engaged parents at Antilles where Tyler was a graduating senior and generous contributors to a variety of social causes close to each of them. Daniel's energy, passion for life, generous spirit and sense of humor will be sadly missed.
Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Carmel Yannone; and his maternal grandparents, Theresa and Ralph Argenziano.
He was survived by his parents, Richard and Mary Yannone, sister, Lisa Rosati (Paul), brother Tony Yannone (Kit) and sister Michele Nespeca (Ryan), nieces Victoria and Natalie Rosati and Tessa and Erin Yannone, and nephew Brian Yannone.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Thomas Reformed Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the virtual memorial service for the Yannone family on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. at the St. Thomas Reformed Church Facebook site at https://fb.me/e/3HBrLDFV7
Because of COVID restrictions and safety protocols the seating will be reserved for immediate family and participants only.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and
Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID-19 and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
