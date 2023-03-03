Our family regretfully announces the passing of Mrs. Daphne V. Richardson, age 75, on Feb. 13th, 2023 at the Schneider Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Daphne was born on Aug. 9th, 1947 to Alma and Albert McDowell. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Ketura Bobb and Renneth Joseph. She leaves behind her husband, Raphael “Raphie” Dulfetto Richardson; son, Edmond Green; sisters, Marie Esprit and Corinthia McDowell; brothers, Arthur McDowell and Cornelius Jacobs; many nephews & nieces; The Bramble Family and countless extended family and friends to honor her legacy.
Mrs. Daphne immigrated to St. Thomas in 1969 where she met her beloved Raphie in 1970 and within one year they were happily married. She worked as a skilled beautician at Berecia’s Hair Fashion in Savan, later at A & F Bakery, and lastly at Gottlib’s Quickway until retirement. She was known for her love for plants. She especially loved Jullie mangoes. She was kind hearted to friends, strangers and always ready to give a helping hand. Her zest for life was felt by her spirit of celebration. She loved to entertain friends and family. She was an amazing cook. We have her memories to keep in our hearts as she rests in Eternal Peace.
First viewing is at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on March 8th, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held the following day on March 9th, 2023, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The second viewing will take place at 9 a.m. Celebration of Life service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.