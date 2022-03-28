Darrin “Dutch” Waters passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2021, with his wife, Tammy, and his island family around him.
The son of Ruth and the late Donald Waters, Dutch was born on Oct. 3, 1964, in Ohio. He grew up in Utah before moving to St. Thomas in 1985.
Dutch was a man of truly amazing talents and interests. He was a general contractor, cabinet maker, woodworker, inventor, artist and collector. But most of all, he was a friend to so many diverse people in our island community. His sense of humor and not taking himself too seriously was the draw. He was a friend to everyone he met and if you knew Dutch, you were one of the lucky ones. He was always willing to use his many skills to help others.
When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, he committed himself to researching treatment options and was extremely proactive in his medical care, which allowed him to live his life on his terms. His positive attitude, quick wit and love for making the ordinary become extraordinary was a gift to all who knew him.
A celebration of Dutch’s well-lived life will be held in his honor at a later date. Donations to Cancer Fund V.I. in Dutch’s name are graciously welcomed to assist those living life with cancer here in the Virgin Islands. (cancersupportvi.com)
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
