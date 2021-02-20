Daryl Edward McPherson, 78, passed away peacefully at home at his computer Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. His loving wife, Carolyne, his soulmate, love of his life, and business partner, was at his side for 36 years.
He was born April 26, 1942, in Chicago, to Edward and Mildred “Mim” McPherson. He lived in Center, Mo., the Chicago area, and retired to Aiken, S.C., in 2012.
Daryl attended Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill., where he was on the Illinois State Final 16 Champion basketball team and president of his graduating class. He remained close to his classmates throughout his life.
Daryl earned a bachelor of science in accounting from Loyola University in Chicago. His career began with IBM in computer technology, Deloitte Haskins & Sells as a management consultant, and in 1975 he started Information Development Consultants, Inc. (iDC) with Carolyne Swanson Turner. He and Carolyne married in 1984 in Aspen, Colo. They lived on Lincoln Park West across from the zoo for more than 25 years.
He and Carolyne, with their loyal team, developed DiLOG and 4gov, a continually evolving, cutting-edge governmental accounting management suite of software. This was the first web-based, cloud SAAS software for governments and nonprofits. More than 75 governments, cities, counties, state agencies, non-profits, tribes, airports and religious organizations implemented the software in 28 states, the trust territories of the Pacific and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Daryl personally knew each client and became lifelong friends with many.
Daryl retired to Aiken to play golf with his buddies from everywhere. He loved baseball, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals. Since 1987 he actively pursued his ancestry and is a son of the American Revolution. He enjoyed being a S.C. barbecue judge. Daryl was an active member of SCORE, immensely enjoying mentoring new entrepreneurs. He was an avid reader, loved words, loved to walk, and enjoyed discussions with friends on a variety of subjects. Daryl and Carolyne loved to travel and to plan new adventures with friends and family.
Daryl was a proud father of five children: Kevin McPherson (Madison, Wis.), Timothy McPherson (Weston Lakes, Texas), Curt McPherson (Evergreen, Colo.), Kelly Bliss (Wheaton, Ill.), and Keith “Buck” McPherson (Aiken, S.C., formerly Dallas, Texas). Daryl daily texted and emailed his 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. His wonderful sister Gayle (Gay) McKinney lives in Ft. Meyers, Fla.
Daryl was also survived by his mother-in-law, Marcella Swanson (Chicago, Ill.); and sister-in-law, Dr. Peggy Swanson Culbertson of Arvada, Colo.
Daryl was an ethical, brilliant man, full of life and optimism, believing in the good of all people. We’re sure he is in heaven playing golf with his father-in-law, Ray Swanson and his golf friends, seeing his grandson Ryan and his parents, and having philosophical discussions with friends. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial will be held in his honor in late summer.
Memorials in his name may be made to Hopeful Homes, LLC, on their website, www.hopefulhomesllc.org or P.O. Box 1263, Evans, Ga. 30809.
The Historic George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, S.C. 29801 (803-649-6234) has been charged with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.